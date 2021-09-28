Challengers in Monroe’s Nov. 2 municipal election skip Walton County Chamber Candidate Forum

On Monday night, the Walton County Chamber of Commerce hosted its usual Candidate Forum in advance of the Nov. 2 elections for the City of Monroe mayor and city council positions for District 3 and 8. The incumbents, Mayor John Howard, District 3 Councilman Ross Bradley and District 8 Councilman David Dickinson all qualified with a challenger for their seats. District 6 Incumbent Ty Gregory, who won the Special Election in 2020 to take the place of the late councilman Wayne Adcock, qualified unopposed. He was in the audience. The challengers, however, were conspicuous in their absence. Dickinson was only candidate who addressed what he termed, “the elephant in the room” being the absence of his political opponent, former Monroe fire chief William Owens.

The incumbents had an opening and closing statement and answered questions from a moderator. Since it was a shorter than usual forum due to the absence of any opponents, the incumbents opened up the floor at the end of the forum and took questions from the audience on hand. Questions included when residents can expect the long-awaited bypass to become a reality, what can be done about the poor cell phone service in the city of Monroe and how the City plans to address the euthanasia rate, tethering laws and backyard breeding in the City of Monroe.

The whole forum was available live on the City of Monroe’s Youtube channel and can be viewed in its entirety below. If you missed the forum, this gives an opportunity for voters to view what the incumbents are offering if given four more years to serve on the Monroe City Council.

The following candidate’s names will be on the ballot.

Monroe Mayor

Monroe City Council District 3

Ross Bradley

Charles Boyce III

Monroe City Council District 6

Ty Gregory

Monroe City Council District 8

The Municipal Elections for the City of Monroe will take place on Nov. 2, 2021. Early voting begins on Oct. 12 and will include two Saturday voting days, Oct. 16 and 23. If you are not yet registered to vote you must do so by Oct. 4.

The Walton County Board of Elections conducts elections for the City of Monroe. They are located at 1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100, in Monroe. Only residents of the incorporated City of Monroe are eligible to vote for Mayor and Council.

To locate your polling place for county, state or federal elections, you can use the Secretary of State “Poll Locator” feature. You will need name, date of birth and county of residence to access this information at http://mvp.sos.state.ga.us/ . The locations for Monroe elections are:

If you have any questions, you can contact Walton County Board of Elections at 770-267-1337 or elections@co.walton.ga.us