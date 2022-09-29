Movies on Main in Loganville cancelled for Friday night, Sept. 30

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 29, 2022) Due to the potential for high winds and possible inclement weather because of the spin off from Hurricane Ian, the City of Loganville has cancelled the planned showing of Bad Guys at Movie on Main Friday night, Sept. 30. At this time, an alternative date has not been given.

Friday night high school football games have already been rescheduled and will be played tonight, Sept. 29. The Purple Madness Prince Tribune Band performance scheduled for Sept. 30 has again been rescheduled, this time until Oct. 14.