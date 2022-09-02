Music, music, music lined up locally to play out the end of Summer 2022 and welcome the fall

Summer is almost over and along with it goes all those great local summer concerts. However, in part due to weather postponements, September will be a month of music, music music to play out the summer and welcome Fall 2022.

The September of music begins this Friday, Sept. 2, with what would have been the last first Friday Summer Concert of the season for Monroe downtown. The Swingin’ Medallions are back in Monroe and will officially play out the summer. Broad Street will be closed down at 6 p.m. and the music will begin on the Walton County Courthouse square at 7:30 p.m.

This weekend, there also will be another Groovin on the Green Concert on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Loganville with Purple Madness, the Prince Tribute, after inclement weather shut it down last month. The music begins at the Loganville Town Green at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 235 Main Street in Loganville.

The summer will officially be played out on Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Embers to finish out the Loganville Groovin on the Green Concert series. The band is scheduled to take the stage at the Loganville Town Green at 7:30 p.m.

And then, to play into the Fall of 2022, there will be another performance of Purple Madness, the Prince Tribute, in Monroe on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in Monroe. The weather was not kind to Purple Madness when it was scheduled to perform in Monroe either and has been rescheduled to the end of September.

Let’s hope the weather cooperates better in September for all the performances.