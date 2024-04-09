Package sales/Sunday sales in City of Between to be on general primary ballot in May

BETWEEN, GA (April 8, 2024) The City of Monroe residents will not be the only ones voting on the package sales of distilled spirits this year. In fact, the City of Between has beaten them to the punch.

At a Special Called meeting of the Between City Council on Feb. 27, 2024, the Between City Council had the second readings and voted to place two ordinances as a referendum on the general primary ballot on May 21, 2024.

The first item allowed for “the package sale of distilled spirits and to provide for the licensure, control, taxation, and regulation for the package sale of distilled spirits within the jurisdiction of the Town of Between, Georgia; to authorize a referendum, to provide for adoption and effective date; and for lawful purposes.”

The second item allowed for “Sunday packaged sales of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits within the jurisdiction of the Town of Between, Georgia. To authorize a referendum; to provide for adoption and effective date; and for lawful purposes.”

Both items were unanimously approved and are subsequently on the ballot to be voted on by Between residents during the general primary in May.

Monroe voted in March to have the referendum on packages sales within the city limits to be voted on during the general election on Nov. 5, 2024. Monroe Mayor John Howard said they had held off on the ballot initiative in 2022, preferring to have it during the general election when there would likely be a larger electorate weighing in. Sunday sales of distilled spirits in the city of Monroe was approved by voters in 2019.

