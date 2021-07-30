Roundup of this week’s job posting

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were shared or found on the web between July 22 – 28, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Walton County government has new temporary and full-time job postings

Precision Planning, Inc. is seeking to hire two entry level surveyors

Caterpillar in Athens has several current job postings for part-time positions

Ginny’s Custom Embroidery, Inc in Monroe is hiring