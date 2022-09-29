Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Sept. 24 – 28, 2022. A posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Walton Works Job Fair at Athens Tech campus on Tuesday, Oct. 4

The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring, including for an accountant and a city clerk

The Walton Tribune seeks advertising director

Walton County, Ga. government is hiring