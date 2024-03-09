Qualifying ends in Walton County primary elections with several contested races

Qualifying for the general primary elections in Walton County closed on Friday with several contested races set to be on the ballot this year. The general primary for Georgia and Walton County will be Tuesday, May 21. The runoff for the May 21 primary will be June 18. Also on the ballot will be the 2025 SPLOST.

The 2024 general election for Georgia is Nov. 5 with the runoff, if needed, set for Dec. 3.

Requests for absentee by mail applications will be accepted from now until May 10 with mailout of the ballots set to begin on April 22, which is also the deadline to register to vote if you have not done so yet. Advanced voting will begin on April 29 and run until May 17.

The vast majority of those qualifying for the general primary in May were Republicans with just one lone Democrat contesting in the election. That was for Sheriff of Walton County, where four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to replace retiring Sheriff Joe Chapman, the other three being Republicans.

Other contested races have emerged on the Board of Commissioners including for the incumbent seats of Chairman David Thompson and District 6 Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon. Three candidates have announced their candidacy to replace retiring Commissioner Mark Banks for Commission District 2 and incumbents Clerk of Superior Court Karen David and Coroner Joseph H Page also face a challenge this year along with two members of the Board of Education. BOE District 6 incumbent member John Jessup and District 7 incumbent member David Breedlove have a challenger for their seats on the BOE. However, Ned Butler is uncontested in his endeavor to replace retiring longtime District 4 BOE member Coleman Landers.

The following candidates have qualified to be on the ballot this year.

For Judge of Probate Court

Bruce E Wright (R) (INCUMBENT)

For Clerk of Superior Court

Karen P David (R) (INCUMBENT)

Mark Lewis (R)

For Sheriff

For Tax Commissioner

Derry M Boyd (R) (INCUMBENT)

For Surveyor

Ronald Calvin Smith (R) (INCUMBENT)

For Coroner

Joseph H Page (R) (INCUMBENT)

Chad Wages Millsaps (R)

For Chief Magistrate

Mike Burke (R) (INCUMBENT)

For Chairman, Board of Commissioners

For County Commissioner, District 2

For County Commissioner, District 3

Timmy Shelnutt (R) (INCUMBENT)

For County Commissioner, District 6

Kirklyn L Dixon (R) (INCUMBENT)

Joe Phelps (R)

For Board of Education, District 3

Chris Kimbro (R) (INCUMBENT)

For Board of Education, District 4

Ned Butler (R)

For Board of Education, District 6

John Jessup (R) (INCUMBENT)

Harry Lee (R)

For Board of Education, District 7

David Breedlove (R) (INCUMBENT)

David Feltovic (R)







