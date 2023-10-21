WCSO loses a deputy in a car crash

The detention officer was on his way to work Tuesday evening

The Walton County Sheriff ’s Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer who died in a car crash.

Deputy David “DJ” Carter died Tuesday night in the crash off Monroe Jersey Road. The sheriff ’s office said Carter was heading to work an extra shift at the time of the crash. The sheriff ’s office said he was driving his personal car.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash around 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Troopers said a Chevy Tahoe driver was heading west on Monroe Jersey Road when traffic stopped in front of the SUV. Troopers said the Tahoe driver tried to avoid a rear-end crash and went into the east lane of Monroe Jersey Road.

The SUV driver hit Carter and his Nissan Versa head-on. Carter died at the scene, GSP officials said. The Tahoe driver had serious injuries.

A Funeral Service will be held for Carter at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Peters officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Highway 81 SW, Loganville, GA 30052.

The deputy’s death came on the heels of the news that former Walton County sheriff Al Yarbrough had passed away at age 77. The funeral service for the former Sheriff was held on Friday, October 20, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

