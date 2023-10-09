Candidates lining up for Walton County Sheriff and Walton County Chairman in 2024

Chairman David Thompson is running for re-election and Sheriff Joe Chapman’s seat is open

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 9, 2023) It is less than 6 months before the March 2024 qualifying is set to begin for the General Primary and Non-partisan elections at the local, state and national level and races are already being established at all levels.

While the Presidential Primaries are taking up a lot of airtime lately, there also are local races shaping up. With the announcement by Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman that he will not be running for re-election in 2024, there are already four candidates that have announced that they will be seeking the seat and are actively campaigning.

Current Chief Deputy Keith Brooks, Douglas Schad – administration service manager for the City of Lawrenceville Police Department and Monroe City Marshal Jon Spear have announced they will be facing off for the position in the Republican Primary in the May, 2024 Primary Election. The successful candidate will face off against at least one Democrat running for sheriff of Walton County. Toyin Wakil Ola-oluwa has announced he will run for the open seat as a Democrat. Sheriffs in Georgia run on a partisan basis.

In 2020, current Walton County Board of Commissions Chairman David Thompson was unopposed in his attempt to take over from former BOC chairman Kevin Little, who did not run for another term. But that will not be the case when he runs for re-election in hopes of earning another four years from Walton County voters.

Thompson announced back in December 2022 that he would be seeking another term at the end of his four years and he confirmed it again at TRIAD in Loganville on Friday.

Thompson does already have at least one Republican Primary opponent this time around though. Local businessman Blake Davis announced last month that he is throwing his hat in the ring to challenge Thompson for the BOC chair.

The General Primary and Non Partisan Elections in Georgia will be on May 21, 2024. The General Election will take place on Nov. 4, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

