Top stories read on Your Local News in 2021

As we come to the end of yet another strange year, we again look back with a little less fondness than we had hoped to on stories that dominated our local headlines. While the pandemic was there, just as intrusive as the year before, it was again the local tragedies outside of coronavirus that dominated the headlines on Your Local News.

I am often asked, “Why all the bad news?” This list usually validates the answer, “Because that is what everybody reads.” And 2021 was no different. In the top 26 stories, there were very few that were not pretty heart-wrenching – really just No. 19 on the potential of snow next week and No. 26 on the opening of Publix in Monroe in January 2022.

These stories were not chosen by us – they were chosen by the readers. The statistics recorded for online publications give exactly how many times a story has been read. Sadly, most of them again reflect tragic incidents and losses that were experienced by members of our community during 2021.

We will continue to pray for healing for those who lost loved ones this year, those lost to the pandemic as well as to the many other tragedies. Our hope for the community as we say goodbye to 2021 is that we have much more upbeat and happy news to celebrate next year.

And in the meantime, we wish all our readers a happy, peaceful, prosperous and above all a healthy 2022. Bring it on – we’re more than ready!